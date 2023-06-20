GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2019.

At 6-5 on the season, the Blizzard have put themselves in a position to play in the postseason for the first time in four years.

Currently, Green Bay is tied for fourth place in the IFL Eastern Conference. The top four teams in each conference will be awarded a playoff bid.

On Friday, the Blizzard will travel to Sioux Falls to face off against the team they’re tied with, the Storm.

The two teams are 1-1 in their head-to-head record this season, and Friday’s matchup will have tiebreaker implications if it were to come down to it.