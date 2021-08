(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard are in hopes to make the playoffs this season despite Saturday’s 41-30 loss to the Bismarck Bucks.

The Blizzard are now 5-6 with three games remaining in the 2021 season. All three games are on the road. The team is still in playoff hunt and they control their destiny.

Hear from Head Coach Corey Roberson as the team enters the most crucial part of their season.