Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Green Bay 10, Fond du Lac 8: After the two Northeast Wisconsin clubs went blow-for-blow for seven innings, Mother Nature had other ideas, washing out the conclusion of Thursday’s Booyah-Dock Spiders tilt in Green Bay.

Fond du Lac grabbed the early lead with a pair of tallies in the first two innings before Green Bay burst onto the scoreboard with a Matt McDonald RBI single in the second inning. The Dock Spiders retook the lead in the top of the third before Nadir Lewis knotted the score with a solo home run and Stephen Hrustich brought in the go-ahead run with a single to left field.

The Dock Spiders responded with five runs in the next frame, taking the lead on a John Rhodes knock to the right center field gap. Hrustich then tied the game again for Green Bay with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, knotting the score at 8.

Just before the delay, Hrustich put one final mark on the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, ultimately providing the winning runs for Green Bay in a 10-8 ball game. Weather delayed the contest in the middle of the seventh inning.

Hrustich finished with four RBIs on the night to lead the way for Green Bay. The Booyah are back in action Friday night in Fond du Lac.

