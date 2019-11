The Green Bay men’s basketball team fell to Colgate 99-81 Tuesday night in a Legends Classic Subregional Final.

Colgate knocked down 19 3-pointers, including eight from Jordan Burns who set a Legends Classic record by scoring 40 points.

The Phoenix (2-4) was led by Amari Davis’ team-high and career-high 19 points. JayQuan McCloud and P.J. Pipes pitched in 14 points apiece for GB.

The Phoenix will play its next four games on the road before it’s first game at the Resch Center on Dec. 14