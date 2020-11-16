Green Bay completes non-conference schedule featuring Wisconsin, Marquette

(WFRV) – The college basketball season is quickly approaching, and with just nine days to go the Green Bay Phoenix released their non-conference schedule.

Green Bay will open the Will Ryan Era with a pair of Big Ten opponents, starting with a trip to Minnesota on November 25th.

Of course the Ryan name is synamous with the Wisconsin Badgers. Will Ryan gets his first shot at the Badgers on December 1st when the Phoenix visit Madison.

The Phoenix also make road trips to Marquette (December 8th), and Northern Iowa (December 12th) this year. Their only home game on the non-conference schedule comes December 5th as they host Eastern Illinois at the Kress Center.

After that Green Bay begins their conference schedule by hosting Milwaukee for a Friday-Saturday double-header on December 19th and 20th.

For the full Green Bay Phoenix schedule click here.

