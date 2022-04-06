GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers will be looking for a new Head Coach/General Manager after they decided to part ways with Pat Mikesch.

The Green Bay Gamblers announced that Pat Mikesch and the team have decided to go their separate ways once the season is over. Mikesch started his Gamblers career as an associated head coach for three seasons. He then took over as the head coach for eight seasons.

“I would like to thank Pat for his hard work and commitment to the Gamblers these past 11 years. Pat has a great reputation in the hockey community as a coach and developer of talent. Here he went above and beyond to advance the Gamblers mission to give back and be active in the community. We wish Pat all the best,” said Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell.

Some of the NHL players that Mikesch coached are:

Casey Mittelstadt

Nick Schmaltz

Jordan Schmaltz

Andrew Peeke

Andy Welinski

Mason Lohrei

Gustav Olofsson

Team officials say that a national search for a new coach/general manager is underway. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.