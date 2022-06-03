ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – In their opening home game of the 2022 season, the Green Bay Glory started off strong with a 3-2 win over Chicago City S.C. at Capital Credit Union Park.

Christine Kitaru scored the first two goals of the game, with one in the early goings of the second half giving the Glory a 2-0 lead.

Chicago closed the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth minute of added time, but it was too little, too late.

Green Bay is now off to a 2-0-1 start in the USL Women’s League. The Glory will host the Chicago Dutch Lions Monday at Capital Credit Union Park.