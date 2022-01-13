Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donovan Ivory scored a game-high 19 points off the bench and the Green Bay defense stifled IUPUI all night in a 69-54 triumph at the Resch Center.

The win marked GB’s second of the season in Horizon League play.

Randy Tucker and Kamari McGee each finished in double figures for the Phoenix, helping keep the Jaguars at arm’s length for the duration of the second half.

Green Bay shot 45 percent from three-point range in the first half, getting out to an eight point halftime lead after a 13-2 run kickstarted the offense.

IUPUI finished the game shooting just 37 percent from the field and lost the rebounding battle 34-27.

The Phoenix (3-12) missed several players due to health and safety protocols, fresh off a weeklong shutdown that saw a road trip to Oakland and Detroit Mercy wiped off the schedule.

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center for another home game Saturday, hosting UIC.