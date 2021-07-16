“Green Bay is home”: Aaron Jones giving back to the community by hosting football camp

(WFRV) – When Aaron Jones was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, cementing himself into the community was something he made a priority.

“Green Bay means a lot to me. Green Bay is home. This is where I started my career and this is where I hope to finish it. We have great fans here and the community is very involved”, says Aaron Jones. “Just because I’m in the NFL doesn’t mean I’m not like you. I’m a normal person just like you and you can reach out to me and I’ll help you in anyway.”

Jones held a football camp on Friday at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. Over 150 kids showed up to learn and practice fundamentals of the game.

“I just like to be out here with the kids and give back to them. They support and are diehard fans, so I just like to be out here with them”, Jones told the media.

As Jones enters his fifth season in the NFL, he tells Local 5 it’s still surreal to have kids look up to him.

“A lot of them were telling me that I’m their favorite player and I’m like ‘wow’. That’s pretty cool to hear when there’s so many players in the NFL and we have so many great players on our team and for them to tell me that I’m their favorite, it does a lot for me”, Jones explains. “It puts a smile on your face.”

Just like the kids out at Aaron Jones’ Football Camp on Friday, he was once one of them with dreams that became reality.

“For me, it was meeting the NFL players. Once I met them, I tried to impress them and show them I could play as well. When you’re able to see an NFL player, it makes you hungrier and gives you more aspirations so I just want to be that to them and what somebody else was for me. It’s amazing”, says Jones.