(WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball team finished their non-conference slate with a 79-46 win over MSOE on Thursday.

The Phoenix improved to 6-7 on the season and were led by freshman David Douglas Jr. in the win scoring a career-high 15 points. Two others reached double digits, Marcus Hall (12) and Noah Reynolds (10).

Green Bay will host Wright State (Dec. 29th) and Robert Morris (Dec. 31) to start their 18-game Horizon League stretch to finish out the season.

To watch highlights from Thursday’s win, click the video above.