Green Bay men drop opener at Minnesota

Minnesota guard Both Gach (11) goes to the basket and is fouled by Green Bay guard Josh Jefferson (0) and as guard Lucas Stieber (5) also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr matched a career high with 35 points and Minnesota cruised to a 99-69 victory over Green Bay in a basketball season opener.

Both Gach, who played at high school basketball about 100 miles south of Minnesota’s campus, added 14 points in his debut for his home-state team after transferring from Utah.

Fifth-year senior Eric Curry started at forward for the Gophers, his first action in 21 months after missing last season with the second major knee injury of his career. He totaled 15 minutes and four points.

For Green Bay, the opener was the start to the Will Ryan era with the Phoenix. The son of legendary Badgers coach Bo Ryan came to Green Bay from Division 2 Wheeling University after leading the program for one season.

The Phoenix cut Minnesota’s lead to just 10, 70-60, at the midway point of the second half, but the Gophers pulled away for the 30-point win.

Amari Davis scored 17 points to lead Green Bay, and PJ Pipes added 13 for the Phoenix.