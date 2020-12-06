Green Bay men fall on buzzer beater in double OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The home opener for the Will Ryan era had all the makings of a win for the record books.

Until it didn’t.

Instead, Green Bay players and coaches walked off the Kress Center court shaking their heads after a 93-91 loss in double overtime, complete with a buzzer-beating putback that dropped the Phoenix to 0-3 on the season.

Amari Davis poured in a team-high 20 for the Phoenix, and despite missing a potential game-winning three-pointer at the end of regulation, he saved the day for Green Bay with a game-tying bucket in the waning seconds of the first overtime.

GB looked to have control in the second overtime period after a clutch three-pointer from Josh Jefferson, but Josiah Wallace, the leading scorer for Eastern Illinois, drew a foul to head to the free throw line with less than 10 seconds to play.

Wallace rattled in the first but missed the second to keep the game tied at 91, but an offensive rebound gave EIU another shot for the win. Wallace missed rim on a stepback fadeaway, but Eastern Illinois’ Sammy Friday IV found himself in the perfect position on the opposite block to secure the rebound and beat the buzzer on a layup.

Green Bay is now 0-3 and returns to the court with a matchup at Marquette next week.

Click the video for highlights.