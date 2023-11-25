(WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program matched last season’s win total on Saturday with a 64-51 win over St. Thomas.

In Green Bay’s first game of the season at the Resch Center, the Phoenix set the tone early with their hard-nosed defense and never looked back. UW-Green Bay picked up their third win of the season, which was all of what they won a season ago. It took head coach Sundance Wicks six games to string together three wins.

The Phoenix (3-3) will begin conference play on Wednesday on the road against Purdue Fort Wayne (6-1).

To watch highlights and postgame reaction from Saturday’s win, click the video above.