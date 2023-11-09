(WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program notched their first win of the season under new head coach Sundance Wicks defeating St. Francis (Ill) 72-56.

It was a warm welcome for Wicks at the Kress Events Center on Thursday evening for the Phoenix’s home opener. Green Bay led 31-27 at halftime, but surged to a sizeable lead thanks to a 10-0 run early in the second half and never looked back.

Junior Noah Reynolds led all scorers on the evening with 23 points meanwhile junior Elijah Jones scored 19 points and was a perfect 9-9 shooting on the night.

The Phoenix improved to 1-1 on the season and will head on the road to face Valparaiso next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. To watch highlights and hear from Wicks after the win, click the video above.