Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cade Meyer scored a career-high 16 points, including a buzzer-beating putback layup at the end of the first half, and the Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team earned its third conference win with a 70-63 triumph over Detroit Mercy.

GB has won two of its last three games to improve to 4-13 on the season.

Trailing by one with 7:44 to go, the Phoenix outscored Detroit 19-9 over the final stretch to come away with the victory. Donovan Ivory led the rally, coming alive for 13 points off the bench to offset a rare quiet night for two-time defending Horizon League Freshman of the Week Kamari McGee.

Green Bay plays its second game of a weekend homestand Saturday, facing off against conference leader Oakland at the Kress Center. Tip-off is set for noon, a change from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. tip at the Resch Center. The change was made due to the Packers playing in the NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday night.