GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball program has had a tough offseason with several players transferring.

Unfortunately, it gets tougher for the Phoenix after freshman guard Kamari McGee entered the transfer portal on Monday.

McGee was one of the bright spots of a tough season, averaging 11.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game.

Minnesota guard Payton Willis (0) tries to defend as Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The first-year player from Racine, Wis. had a career-high 24 points against Wright State on February 9.

This is a big loss for Green Bay Head Coach Will Ryan, as McGee was expected to be one of the foundational pieces in rebuilding the program.

In the transfer portal, McGee now joins Lucas Stieber, Japannah Kellogg III, Ryan Claflin, Tutu Majok, Blayton Williams, Donavan Moore, Emmanuel Ansong, and Donovan Ivory.

The Phoenix are coming off a season where they finished 5-25. With the departure of Kamari McGee, it makes the offseason for Will Ryan and Green Bay that much more important as the team only has 5 returning players (Cade Meyer, Cem Kirciman, Randy Tucker, Brayden Dailey, Nate Jenkins).