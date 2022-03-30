GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program has added Amari Jedkins, a 6’8″ forward from Racine Case to their roster.

Jedkins announced via Twitter that he would be committing to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He averaged 16.9 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game during his senior year at Racine Case High School.

Jedkins and Racine Case came up just short of a Division I Championship, losing to Neenah in the finals 52-60. In that state championship game, Jedkins shot 5/12 from the field, had 13 points, and 8 rebounds.

The two-star recruit had offers from Appalachian State and Western Illinois but ultimately ended up staying in-state and selecting Green Bay. Jedkins joins the Phoenix after one of their worst seasons in school history finishing 5-25.

He’ll look to help turn around the struggling program and provide some much-needed rebounding as Green Bay ranked almost dead last in Division I (344th out of 350) for total rebounds per game.