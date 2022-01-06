Green Bay men’s basketball weekend games cancelled due to Covid

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to a press release from the Green Bay Phoenix athletic department, the men’s basketball games against Oakland and Detroit-Mercy have been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Green Bay Program.

The Horizon League policy is that contests that are cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests are to be considered forfeits unless the league Commissioner deems them a no-contest. Contests can be deemed a no-contest if the institution can demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation.

Green Bay is currently requesting the two contests be deemed no-contests due to the high surge in positive tests with the Omicron variant. The Horizon League will make a decision on these games at a later time.

The Phoenix’s next game is on January 13, when they host IUPUI, followed by UIC on January 15. Both games will be played at the Resch Center.