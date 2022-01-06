Green Bay men’s basketball weekend games cancelled due to Covid

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kam Hankerson skies for a dunk in Green Bay’s 72-62 loss to Evansville.

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to a press release from the Green Bay Phoenix athletic department, the men’s basketball games against Oakland and Detroit-Mercy have been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Green Bay Program.

The Horizon League policy is that contests that are cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests are to be considered forfeits unless the league Commissioner deems them a no-contest. Contests can be deemed a no-contest if the institution can demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances led to the cancellation.

Green Bay is currently requesting the two contests be deemed no-contests due to the high surge in positive tests with the Omicron variant. The Horizon League will make a decision on these games at a later time.

The Phoenix’s next game is on January 13, when they host IUPUI, followed by UIC on January 15. Both games will be played at the Resch Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

