Green Bay men's season ends with 2OT loss to Purdue Fort Wayne

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Will Ryan’s first season at the helm of the Green Bay men’s basketball program came to an end on Thursday night with a double overtime loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.

Senior PJ Pipes led the Phoenix with 27 points, eight of which came in overtime, in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament against the 10th seeded Mastadons.

The Phoenix led by eight points twice in the second half, but saw Fort Wayne rally to tie the game on a dunk by Ira Kpedi in the closing seconds of regulation.

They again held a late lead in the first overtime until a Jalon Pipkins banked in a shot to tie the game again at 78 and send the game to a second OT.

Fort Wayne scored the first five points of the second overtime, and held on for a 89-84 victory to knock out the Phoenix as the Kress Center.

