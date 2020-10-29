Green Bay Nation: Packers bounce back, prepare for a desperate Vikings team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Welcome back Davante Adams! 13 receptions, 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking ahead to the Vikings, Kirk Cousins a threat? How much of a factor will Dalvin Cook be and is it too soon to say Preston Smith is back?

This week on Top Five Tweets, hot sauce in the eye, DK Metcalf taking down everyone’s dreams and the Falcons are sadder than sad.

In this week’s Challenge or No Challenge, will Dalvin Cook be limited to under 100 yards? Davante Adams going to continue to eat against Minnesota and will Jaire Alexander shut down more wide receivers?

The Green Bay Nation gang have all their picks in and none of us are taking the Vikings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Looking at the Vikings

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week