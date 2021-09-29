Green Bay Nation: Packers survived in San Fran, welcome in the Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) -What a thriller out in California. The Green Bay Nation gang breaks down the 30-28 win over the 49ers and how Davante Adams is not a real human being.

Ben Roethlisberger looks like a blooper reel of himself against the Bengals, TJ Watt is a question mark and the Packers offensive line seems to have figured itself out despite being without some key components of the line. The gang talks how the Packers can net a win against the Steelers.

In this week’s Let’s Get Social, we’re talking an angry Tom Brady headed back to New England, the Bears have no offense to speak of and did Justin Fields’ debut dirty and Nick Saban has coached enough players in the NFL to field a football team.

Time for Challenge or No Challenge. Will Aaron Rodgers throw for 300 yards? Or will Eric Stokes get himself an interception?

Finally, the gang picks who they think will win between the Packers and the Steelers.