Green Bay native James Morgan ready to go to work for the New York Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “I think by now it’s sunk in a little bit,” Green Bay native James Morgan said. “It’s a very surreal feeling. I’m just so incredibly excited to get to work. What a great organization. What a great city and yeah I can’t wait.”

Green Bay’s Jame Morgan didn’t have to wait long on the final day of the NFL Draft to hear his name called. The quarterback was drafted 125th overall in the fourth round to the New York Jets.

“To get the call with the New Jersey area code was just something that I’m going to remember forever,” Morgan said. “It was absolutely awesome.”

The Jets were Morgna’s only formal interview at the NFL Combine. From there, he began to build a rapport with their coaching staff.

“Drafting me in the fourth (round) shows a lot of confidence and I think that’s something that, as a player you’re very excited about,” Morgan said. “You know Coach Adam Gase has worked with some really great quarterbacks, you talk about Peyton Manning, I’ve heard some really good things from people who are familiar with him that I know. I think it’s going to be a fantastic fit.”

The former Ashwaubenon and Florida International quarterback will now get a chance to compete for a roster spot alongside Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

“Whatever role they have me at, or they want me to be is something that I’m going to excel at,” Morgan said. “That’s what I’m going to do and that’s my whole mentality with it.”

With NFL teams conducting virtual offseasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Morgan can do now is wait, keep learning, and stay patient for rookie training.

“As soon as I can get the playbook and get going (will be great)”, Morgan said. “I’m going to be ready with throwing and staying mentally sharp and all that stuff, just be ready to go whenever it happens.”

Morgan made some history this year. He was the first Green Bay metro area quarterback drafted into the NFL in 32 years; however, getting picked up by New York was even more special. Brett Favre, Morgan’s childhood idol, was also a Jet for a brief moment, and now Morgan gets to put on that same uniform.

“I was a big Jets fan that year,” Morgan said. “I can tell you that much. It’s very cool and you know, just growing up with him and him being a Jet and now me going there, it’s something that it definitely is pretty cool for me.”

So what jersey number will Morgan rep in New York? He wore Favre’s No. 4 in youth football before transitioning to Aaron Rodgers’ No. 12 in high school. Both are currently still currently available on the Jets roster.

“I haven’t figured it out, so that’s something I’ve been in communication with,” Morgan said. “I may be leaning towards one of those two, so we’ll see what happens.”