Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan stops by Sports Xtra to talk about his first year the helm of the Phoenix program, and look ahead to what’s coming up next year on Sports Xtra.

The Phoenix finished the season with a 8-17 record, but won three of their final five regular season games. They were knocked out of the Horizon League tournament by Purdue-Fort Wayne.

Ryan’s group will have seven players returning next season including a pair of key contributors in Lucas Stieber and Emmanuel Ansong. They will also have three in-state products joining the squad next season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

All in the Family

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title