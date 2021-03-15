Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan stops by Sports Xtra to talk about his first year the helm of the Phoenix program, and look ahead to what’s coming up next year on Sports Xtra.

The Phoenix finished the season with a 8-17 record, but won three of their final five regular season games. They were knocked out of the Horizon League tournament by Purdue-Fort Wayne.

Ryan’s group will have seven players returning next season including a pair of key contributors in Lucas Stieber and Emmanuel Ansong. They will also have three in-state products joining the squad next season.