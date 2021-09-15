Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball conference schedule announced

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The college basketball season will be here before you know it. That of course includes the Green Bay Phoenix, who learned their conference schedule on Wednesday.

The Horizon League announced the conference slate for the Phoenix along with the other 11 member schools. Thus completing Green Bay’s regular season schedule.

The Phoenix will open conference play at the Kress Center against Youngstown State on December 4th.

One of the marquee match-ups on the conference schedule this year for the Phoenix will be when Milwaukee visits the Resch Center on January 5th. The Panthers feature one of the top recruits in the country this season with five star forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. likely starting as a freshman.

Green Bay’s final conference home game will be against Cleveland State at the Kress Center on February 20th. They will wrap up with back-to-back road games against UIC and IUPUI.

Other highlights on the Phoenix’s schedule this year include the annual trip to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers on November 12th. As well as non-conference road trips to Minnesota and Kansas State.

Green Bay opens the regular season with an exhibition game against St. Norbert on October 29th at the Resch Center, and by hosting Indiana State at the Kress Center on November 9th.

