GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers are headed back to the Northwoods League playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Outside of the COVID-19 season in 2020, this year will mark the first year since 2014 that the Rockers have been in the playoffs. The Rockers finished the first half on top of the Great Lakes West Division with a 21-15 record.

Green Bay has seen its team change names several times over the past few years. From the Bullfrogs to the Booyah and now the Rockers, it’s safe to say the boys are rockin’ in 2023.

“They really built on the culture piece,” said Field Manager Chris Krepline. “We really wanted them to bond. I think when you come from all over the country and all these different schools, it’s kind of hard to bond, but we’ve done a really great job with that so far and really excited with what they’ve done.”

It’s not just the coaches who are seeing the team’s hard work pay off but also the players who say that team chemistry is just as important as team success.

“We’re a close-knit team,” said Green Bay Rockers pitcher Brett Sanchez. “We hang out outside of baseball, we show up early, we’re around each other all day, every day, and we all like each other. There’s not a single person on the team that dislikes another.”

The last time the organization finished the season with a winning record came back in 2015, but the Rockers are well on their way this year.

With a postseason berth in their back pocket, the team can take a deep breath and really focus on developing in the second half of the season.

While the first goal has been accomplished, the team is eager to bring home some hardware with a long playoff push in August.

“The support has been tremendous,” said Rockers Vice President/General Manager John Fanta. “You can see as the season goes on progressively, it has gotten even busier [at the ballpark], and I think it’ll continue to do so when [Packers] training camp starts up and toward the playoff push.”

Fanta continued to tell Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan that he’s excited to see the team continue to get better throughout the course of the summer and ultimately hopes the young athletes can bring another title to Green Bay.