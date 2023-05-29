(WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers opened up the 2023 Northwoods League season with a 12-10 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in extra innings.

The Rockers started the game with a quick 6-0 lead after the first three innings and would extend their lead to 10-2 by the top of 6th inning. The Dock Spiders rallied late and tied the game at 10 in the bottom of the 9th after scoring eight unanswered runs.

The Rockers would score two in the top of the 11th inning and get the win on opening day.

