ST. CLOUD, Min. (WFRV) – Another championship trophy is coming to Titletown.

On Friday night, the Green Bay Rockers won their first-ever Northwoods League Championship by defeating St. Cloud Rox by one run, 4-3.

The Rockers scored the first run of the game in the 3rd inning on a solo shot from Kendal Ewell, his third home run this postseason, and wouldn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Although the Rox would put up a fight in the game’s late innings.

Starting pitcher Brett Sanchez helped the Rockers hold on to the lead, recording 5 scoreless innings before surrendering 2 runs in the 7th, bringing the score to 4-2.

Jacob Faulkner was tasked to record the final three outs for the Rockers in the bottom of the 9th. The Rox would come within 1 run on a 2-out RBI single, however, Faulkner then forced a fly ball to left field to cap the season off with a Northwoods League Championship.

Other RBIs from the Rockers came from Zane Zielinski (RBI single in the 4th), Mateo Matthews (RBI single in the 6th), and Sam Polk (RBI single in the 6th).

The Rockers finished the 2023 season 45-31 overall, finishing with a perfect postseason record of 4-0.

The full box score can be seen here.