Green Bay to host Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament

(WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Black Sheep 17U Team is set to host one of the biggest Babe Ruth League tournaments in the Midwest with the Ohio Valley Region Tournament in Green Bay this weekend.

The tournament is the next step for teams that finished as state champions or runner ups as they look to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.

As a host the Northeast Wisconsin Black Sheep will take part in the tournament at Joannes Park and Perkins Park from July 15-18.

“Honestly as players we’ve grown a lot together. It’s been three four years now. Caoching has been a big thing. Just a lot of smart things going on, pitching has gotten a lot better,” said Frank Badillo-Beyer.

“Probably just the energy and being with these guys on and off the field. Just a good atmosphere to be around. I just think the fact that we get along and we’re used to being around each other Just the communication part of it alone is going to help us go far,” said Ashton Guderyon.

“Because we bring energy every game. We’re confident. We come in confident, we’re going to do well. If we all come together, play as a team, we’re going to do fine,” said Tyler Boeder.