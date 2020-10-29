Green Bay to host PBA major, USBC U.S. Open in February

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 17: PBA bowler Pete Weber bowls during the 2019 State Farm Chris Paul PBA Celebrity Invitational on January 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for PBA)

(WFRV) – One of professional bowling’s biggest tournaments is heading to Green Bay this winter with Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley set to host the U.S. Open.

The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) announced it’s 2021 schedule on this week. The U.S. Open is tentatively scheduled to be held at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley from February 21st to the 28th.

“We’re excited to get back to doing what we love, and that is putting on top-tier events for all of our USBC members, but we also know we must do so cautiously and responsibly, because the safety of the competitors is our top concern,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said in a press release.

“The 2021 schedule has something for every segment of our bowlers, and we’re really looking forward to sharing the year’s most memorable moments with bowling fans around the globe through BowlTV.”

It’s the first PBA major to be held in Green Bay since the USBC Masters in 2015, which was won by Jason Belmonte.

A field featuring 108 of the best bowlers in the world will try to become the next major champion crowned in Green Bay. Many of the participants are selected based on their recent on-lane performances, but there will be a local qualifier ahead of the tournament.

Those dates are subject to change based on scheduling for the PBA or their television partner, FOX Sports, who will air the event.

The dates and number of people allowed into the event are also subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.