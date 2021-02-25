Green Bay Voyageurs’ 2021 USL League Two schedule released

(WFRV) – Soccer is back in Northeast Wisconsin this summer. The Green Bay Voyageurs announced their 2021 schedule on Thursday.
Green Bay will open their 14 game USL League Two schedule on the road against Des Moines on May 15th. The first home game is set for a week later against Peoria at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon on May 22nd.
Below is the entire Green Bay Voyageurs FC schedule:
May 15, 7:30 – at Des Moines Menace
May 22, 7:00 – vs Peoria City
May 28, 7:00 – vs Des Moines Menace
May 29, 7:00 – vs Saint Louis FC
June 2, 7:00 – at Chicago FC United
June 4, 7:00 – vs Chicago FC United
June 12, 7:00 – vs FC Wichita
June 15, 7:00 – at Chicago FC United
June 18, N/A – at Peoria City
June 19, N/A – at Saint Louis FC
June 24, N/A – at Kaw Valley FC
June 25, N/A – at FC Wichita
July 4, 4:00 – vs Peoria City
July 10, 7:00 – vs Kaw Valley FC