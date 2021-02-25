Green Bay Voyageurs’ 2021 USL League Two schedule released

(WFRV) – Soccer is back in Northeast Wisconsin this summer. The Green Bay Voyageurs announced their 2021 schedule on Thursday.

Green Bay will open their 14 game USL League Two schedule on the road against Des Moines on May 15th. The first home game is set for a week later against Peoria at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon on May 22nd.

Below is the entire Green Bay Voyageurs FC schedule:

May 15, 7:30 – at Des Moines Menace

May 22, 7:00 – vs Peoria City

May 28, 7:00 – vs Des Moines Menace

May 29, 7:00 – vs Saint Louis FC

June 2, 7:00 – at Chicago FC United

June 4, 7:00 – vs Chicago FC United

June 12, 7:00 – vs FC Wichita

June 15, 7:00 – at Chicago FC United

June 18, N/A – at Peoria City

June 19, N/A – at Saint Louis FC

June 24, N/A – at Kaw Valley FC

June 25, N/A – at FC Wichita

July 4, 4:00 – vs Peoria City

July 10, 7:00 – vs Kaw Valley FC