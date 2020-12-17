Green Bay women add non-conference game at Illinois State

(WFRV) – The Green Bay women are back on the road this weekend, but not to face a conference foe. The Phoenix will travel to Illinois State on Saturday in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two teams.

As part of the deal with Illinois State, Green Bay will host the Cardinals next year in another non-conference game.

Green Bay was originally slated to host Youngstown State this weekend, but both games were canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the YSU program.

The Phoenix return to conference play against Horizon League competition on January 1st with a trip to Oakland.