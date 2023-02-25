(WFRV) – The UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball team earned a share of the Horizon League regular season title with a win over Cleveland State on Thursday, but winning it outright was in the hands of the Phoenix on Saturday afternoon against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Green Bay battled back and forth with Purdue Fort Wayne until the very end with 10 lead changes in the game. Despite a late comeback from the Mastodon’s, the Phoenix hung onto win 70 to 64 to win the Horizon League regular season title outright. Sydney Levy scored 20 points in the victory and led all scorers in the contest.

The Phoenix finished the regular season 25-4 with an 18-2 conference record. Their 11 game winning streak powered them to their first regular season Horizon League Title since 2017-18.

Green Bay will have the number one seed in the Horizon League Basketball Championship. The Phoenix will host Thursday, March 2 against the lowest seed.

To watch highlights and postgame reaction – click the video above.