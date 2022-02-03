Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Playing in their first home game since December 20, the Green Bay women made it a return to remember in a thrilling win over the top team in the conference.

The Phoenix climbed out of multiple second half deficits and scored the final six points of the game in a wild, 70-69 victory over Youngstown State in double overtime.

Kimberly grad Maddy Schreiber scored four of her six points in the overtime periods to help Green Bay overcome the Penguins (17-4, 11-3 Horizon).

Hailey Oskey continued her tear for the Phoenix (11-6, 7-3 Horizon), scoring a team-high 14 points and leading four Green Bay players in double figures.

The Phoenix trailed by six points in the second half, but each time YSU would build a lead, the home team would make a run to bring it back to even.

In the final minute of regulation, Youngstown State’s Chelsea Olson hit a three-pointer to put the Penguins up 55-54, but Bailey Butler (10 points, 6 assists) hit Oskey on a back cut to grab the lead back for the Phoenix.

The teams traded free throws to a 58-58 tie, and Olson’s baseline runner at the buzzer missed the basket.

In the first overtime, Lilly Ritz helped the Penguins grab a lead before Schreiber’s layup tied the game at 62. Paige Shy’s jumper gave YSU a 64-62 lead, but Oskey’s free throws tied the game again with 13 seconds remaining.

With just three seconds remaining, the Penguins had a chance at an inbound play underneath their own basket, but a steal by the Phoenix sent the game into a second overtime.

In the extra period, Youngstown State raced out to a 69-64 lead, but Oskey helped the Phoenix chip away with a tough shot in the lane and Schreiber hit a circus scoop layup to bring the deficit to 69-68. Shy missed a three-pointer and fouled Sydney Levy with nine seconds on the clock.

Levy sank both free throws, putting the Phoenix up 70-69 after a 6-0 run. With YSU down to its last breath, Shy lofted a deep three from the top of the key that rimmed out to the right. The Phoenix secured the rebound and its biggest win of the season.

Green Bay is back in action Saturday against Robert Morris, a 1 p.m. start at the Kress Center.