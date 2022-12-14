GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a series owned by Green Bay, the Phoenix women added another victory to the record books against their rivals from Madison, ousting Wisconsin 70-60 at the Kress Center Wednesday night.

The win marked Green Bay’s fourth straight in the series, with GB’s record over the last two decades against the Badgers improving to 11-2.

Maddy Schreiber led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points, with most of them coming in the second quarter to buoy UWGB to a 29-28 halftime lead.

The Phoenix created some separation in the third quarter with big points from Julia Hartwig and Bailey Butler, before Callie Genke gave Green Bay a six-point lead heading into the fourth with a near buzzer-beating three.

GB extended the margin to double digits in the fourth quarter, surviving a late Wisconsin push and coming away with the 10-point win.

With the victory, Green Bay improved to 6-3 on the season and won the fifth contest in the last six against the Badgers at the Kress Center.