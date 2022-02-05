Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With a smothering defensive effort, the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team won its fifth straight game to pull closer to the top of the Horizon League standings.

The Phoenix grabbed a 21-3 lead early in the game and never looked back, leading 32-8 at halftime thanks to a dominant effort on defense.

GB’s 41 points allowed is a season low.

In a balanced effort, Hailey Oskey was Green Bay’s only double digit scorer with 10 points. Cassie Schiltz and Callie Genke chipped in nine apiece.

Green Bay is back in action at home Monday against Milwaukee.