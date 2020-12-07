Green Bay women swept in weekend series by North Dakota State

(WFRV) – The Green Bay women dropped back to back games against North Dakota State this past weekend.

Some ealry offensive woes came back to bite the Phoenix in game one of the weekend twin-bill. Scoring only five points in the second quarter put Green Bay behind the eight ball, and trailing the Bison by 16 at the break.

They were able to rally in the second half, especailly in the fourth quarter when they rattled off a 6-0 run. North Dakota State’s hot shooting behind the arc proved to be the difference on Saturday though with the Bison making 11 three pointers in the game.

Caitlyn Hibner led the Phoenix with 13 points in the game, but was the only player to finish in double figures. Green Bay would fall in game one 59-51.

The second game of the weekend was far more lopsided.

Offensively the Phoenix had a better start in game two, scoring 49 points in the first half. The defensive side of the ball was the issue against NDSU.

Green Bay led took an early 17-9 lead, but the Bison quickly caught up. A 9-0 run sparked by a pair of three pointers by Olicia Skibiel got North Dakota State going, and eventually in front.

Another key stretch in the game came at the end of the first half with NDSU closing out the second quarter with a 25-7 run, while making seven straight shots.

The Phoenix closed the gap a bit in the third quarter, but that run in the second quarter proved to be the difference in an 82-66 loss.

Hibner once again led the Phoenix with 21 points, while hitting three out of eight three pointers. Cassie Schiltz was the only other player for Green Bay to make a shot from behind the arc.

The Phoenix open Horizon League play this week as they welcome Milwaukee to the Kress Center for games on Saturday and Sunday. The conference is playing two games a weekend this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to limit travel by teams.