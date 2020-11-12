Green Bay women to open against Drake, visit North Dakota State

(WFRV) – The start of the season is right around the corner for the Green Bay women’s basketball team. On Thursday the school announced a pair of non-conference games to open the 2020-21 campaign.
Green Bay will welcome Drake to the Kress Center on November 28th to tip off the season. The Phoenix last took on Drake back in 2016, and cruised to a 71-48 win over the Bulldogs. Last season Drake put together a 22-8 record and finished 14-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
After that Green Bay wrap up non-conference action with a road trip to North Dakota State. They will play a double-header against the Bison between Friday December 5th and Saturday December 6th.
Playing back-to-back days allows both teams to get two games in, but limit travel due to the pandemic.
Those double headers will be common this season with the Horizon League following a similar schedule during conference play. The Phoenix will have their first conference twin-bill when they host Milwaukee a week later on December 12th and 13th.
