Green Bay women to open against Drake, visit North Dakota State

Green Bay head coach Kevin Borseth gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against IUPUI for the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WFRV) – The start of the season is right around the corner for the Green Bay women’s basketball team. On Thursday the school announced a pair of non-conference games to open the 2020-21 campaign.

Green Bay will welcome Drake to the Kress Center on November 28th to tip off the season. The Phoenix last took on Drake back in 2016, and cruised to a 71-48 win over the Bulldogs. Last season Drake put together a 22-8 record and finished 14-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

After that Green Bay wrap up non-conference action with a road trip to North Dakota State. They will play a double-header against the Bison between Friday December 5th and Saturday December 6th.

Playing back-to-back days allows both teams to get two games in, but limit travel due to the pandemic.

Those double headers will be common this season with the Horizon League following a similar schedule during conference play. The Phoenix will have their first conference twin-bill when they host Milwaukee a week later on December 12th and 13th.