UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball cancels games this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Women’s Basketball program announced on Thursday afternoon they have cancelled two games this week due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

January 14 and 16 games have been cancelled against Cleveland State and Fort Wayne. The university said in their press release:

Fans who purchased single-game tickets for this game can be refunded. Season ticket holders will have the option to exchange their tickets for a future regular season game this season or can be refunded upon request.

There has not been a decision from the Horizon League yet if those cancelled games will be counted as forfeits or no contests.

Green Bay will get back on the court on January 21 and 23 versus UW-Milwaukee at home and then again on the road.

