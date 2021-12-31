Green Bay women’s basketball game against Oakland canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this week, the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team will have a game canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests in their opponent’s program.

Oakland canceled its trip to the Kress Center because of positive tests among Tier I individuals in the program. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m., will not be played. The next meeting between the teams is scheduled for February 10 in Michigan.

Due to an “extraordinary standard,” Oakland’s request to deem the game a no-contest was granted by the Horizon League.

It’s the third home cancellation for the Phoenix this season, but fans can receive refunds for any tickets purchased for the Chicago State, Detroit Mercy or Oakland games by contacting the Phoenix Ticket Office at 920-465-2625 or emailing phoenixtickets@uwgb.edu to request the refund. Ticket holders who do not request an exchange or refund for this game will have the value of their tickets go to support Phoenix Athletics.

Green Bay will be exploring other options to play this weekend, but had not finalized a replacement game as of Friday night.

