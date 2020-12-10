Green Bay women’s games against Youngstown State canceled

(WFRV) – The Green Bay women’s basketball team’s games against Youngstown State have been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the YSU program.

The Horizon League made the announcement on Thursday afternoon that Youngstown State’s games against Northern Kentucky this weekend, and Green Bay on December 19th and 20th had been canceled.

Green Bay’s games against in-state rival Milwaukee set for this weekend are still on as scheduled.

