Green Bay’s win streak snapped by Cleveland State

(WFRV) – The Green Bay women saw their streak of seven straight victories become a thing of the past. That’s after Cleveland State handed the Phoenix their first loss since mid-December.

Both teams got off to slow starts on Saturday, but Green Bay was able to finish the first half strong and take a 30-23 lead into the locker room.

The difference was down the stretch. Cleveland State put together a 9-2 run in the third quarter to open up their lead, and then extended it to double figures early in the fourth quarter.

Caitlyn Hibner led the Phoenix with 14 points on the afternoon, but ultimately the Phoenix were unable to overcome slow starts to both halves.

Green Bay welcomes IUPUI, who currently has just one loss in the conference, at the Kress Center next weekend. Milwaukee still leads the way in the Horizon League with a perfect 11-0 conference record.