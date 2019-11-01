Green Bay wraps up exhibition play with win over UW-Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) — Green Bay closed out its exhibition slate on Wednesday night at the Kress Center in front of over 1,700 fans, defeating UW-Oshkosh 76-36.

The Phoenix showed promise in its final preparation game for the regular season, owning advantages in essentially every statistical category on the evening and held the Titans to single digits in scoring in two periods.

Green Bay came out firing against the defending Champions and favorites to repeat in the WIAC, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead before allowing a basket. Anna Brecht buried a triple as the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first quarter with GB owning a strong 19-5 advantage.

At the 6:05 mark in the second frame Green Bay’s lead had reached 21 points, its largest of the first half. The Titans lowered their deficit before the teams headed to the locker room, with GB possessing a 38-21 lead at the half.

The Phoenix appeared to be in mid-season form when taking the floor in the second half and opened play with a 12-0 run, fueled in large part by two three-pointers from Frankie Wurtz. Everything continued to go right for GB as the third came to a close, with the defense allowing a lowly four points and the offense totaling 21.

Murphy left no doubt in anyone’s mind if she is ready for the regular season after returning to the court from an injury suffered last year, scoring 18 points and finishing one rebound shy of a double-double in 17 minutes.

Nine of the 10 players to take the floor scored for Green Bay as the squad worked its way to a 76-36 victory, including Madison Wolf who led the Phoenix on the boards with 11 rebounds.

Green Bay now readies for the regular season, which officially tips off on Nov. 6 with a trip to Central Michigan. Green Bay returns for its home opener on Nov. 9 to take the court against South Dakota.