The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least the next two games after an MRI revealed a "minor joint capsule sprain" of his left knee.

Antetkounmpo appeared to injury his knee late in Friday night's loss to the Lakers when he landed awkwardly in the fourth quarter. Giannis did remain in the game after grabbing his knee briefly, and head coach Mike Budenholzer said the medical staff did talk to Antetokounmpo a short time later.