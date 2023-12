(WFRV) – UW-Green Bay Women’s Basketball head coach Kevin Borseth secured his 800th career win after the Phoenix defeated UIC on Wednesday night 64-56 at the Kress Events Center.

Borseth becomes just the 20th head coach in NCAA women’s basketball history, and the 16th in the Division I landscape, to collect 800 career wins.

To watch highlights and hear from Borseth, click the video above.