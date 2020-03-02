Green Bay’s Linc Darner on Sports Xtra

It’s officially March and the madness is about to begin with the Horizon League conference tournament tipping off this week. Green Bay Phoenix head coach Linc Darner stops by Sports Xtra to talk everything Phoenix hoops ahead of the postseason.
