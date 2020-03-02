Green Bay’s Linc Darner on Sports Xtra

A total of 12 grapplers from Northeast Wisconsin brought home gold, with six more taking silver, from the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

Missouri commit Keegan O'Toole from Arrowhead became just the 18th wrestler in state history to win four state championships. Two Rivers' Matty Bianchi will have a chance at joining that elite group next year. The junior won his third state individual title in the 138 pound weight class on Saturday with a 3-1 decision over Charlie Stuhl from Ellsworth.