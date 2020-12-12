Green Bay’s nonconference finale at Northern Iowa canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) — Green Bay’s contest with Northern Iowa on Saturday morning in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has been canceled due to COVID-19 complications within the UNI program. This decision was made based on recommendations from Green Bay’s medical team.

The Green Bay men’s basketball team will now shift its focus to next weekend’s Horizon League opener with Milwaukee at the Kress Center.

The Green Bay athletics department remains committed to following national, state, local, Horizon League and NCAA guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Any continued updates to Green Bay’s schedule will be released as they become available.

