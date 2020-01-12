Green Bay’s rally falls short, Milwaukee holds on 87-80

Amari Davis and JayQuan McCloud combined for 51 points and the Phoenix closed to within a point of Milwaukee, but the Panthers held on for a 87-80 win at the Resch Center on Saturday.

Green Bay shot just 31 percent from the field in the first half, and were unable to hit a three pointer in the first twenty minutes. At one point the Phoenix went just 2-10 from the field, while Milwaukee put together a 13-2 run and led by nine at the break.

The Phoenix started to heat up in the second half, hitting four three pointers and closing to within a point of the Panthers.

Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Smith had a career high 31 points, and hit four three-pointers against the Phoenix. Davis led Green Bay with 28 points, his fourth game of twenty or more points this season.