Green Bay’s Ryan hires three for first coaching staff

(WFRV) – New Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball coach Will Ryan announced three hires for his first coaching staff: Jared Swanson, Freddie Owens, and Brandon Pritzl.

Owens and Pritzl may be the most recognizable names for basketball fans in Wisconsin, but it’s Swanson that comes in with the most experience.

Swanson has spent nine years as an assistant coach at the Division I level, most recently as the Associate Head Coach at Northern State University between 2019-20. Last season NSU qualified for the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I am excited to welcome Jared Swanson to the Phoenix basketball family and look forward to having him join me on the sideline. His coaching background, as well as international playing experience, will be key factors to aiding and assisting in the development of our student-athletes. His organizational skills, professionalism, and overall basketball acumen will be instrumental to our success,” said Ryan in a release on Green Bay’s athletic department website.

Owens played for Will Ryan’s father, Bo, at Wisconsin and was part of two Big Ten Championship teams in 2002 and 2003. Owens started out as a student assistant coach under Bo Ryan in 2005 while Will Ryan was also an assistant with the Badgers.

Most recently Owens was an assistant coach at Loyola University Maryland, and has made stops at Oregon State and Montana. In 2016, Owens founded the Milwaukee Coaches Association and hosts clinics in his hometown of Milwaukee as well.

“I am thrilled to welcome Freddie Owens to the GB coaching staff and am very excited to start working with him. Freddie is a proud Wisconsinite with an infectious personality, who I know will bring great energy to our program. His coaching and playing experiences speak for themselves, and I’m confident that our student-athletes will learn a lot from him, both on and off the court,” said Will Ryan in a release on Green Bay’s athletic department website.

Pritzl is also coming home. A graduate of De Pere High School, Pritzl has spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Pritzl played college ball at Hillsdale from 2010-14 after his career with the Redbirds that included winning FRCC Player of the Year as a senior in 2010.

Pritzl comes from a well known basketball family in northeast Wisconsin with his brother Brevin, who played at Wisconsin, and father Brian, who played at St. Norbert.

“I am very happy to welcome Brandon Pritzl back to his home state. He will be a great addition to the GB program and will do an outstanding job working with and relating to our student-athletes. Brandon is an energetic, young and up-and-coming coach who has had success both as a player and coach. He has a very good understanding of our program’s history and is very familiar with basketball in the state of Wisconsin,” said Will Ryan in a release on Green Bay’s athletic department website.