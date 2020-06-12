Green Bay’s Will Ryan follows in his father’s head coaching footsteps

(WFRV) – It’s a feeling many parents can identify with, watching your kid on the field of competition from the stands.

Wisconsin coaching legend Bo Ryan is no different. In the end though, you can take the coach out of the game, but you can’t take the game out of the coach completely.

“I had to walk away from the computer when we were watching the Wheeling games. It all started five years ago when I started yelling at [Greg Gard], Kelly says ‘two things, you’re not the coach anymore and they can’t hear you,” said Bo Ryan.

Over time has become more accustomed to watching from afar, kind of. Meanwhile his son Will Ryan rose in the coaching ranks. Starting out as Bo’s video assistant in Madison, getting his first head coaching job at division II Wheeling University, and now coming back to Wisconsin as the head coach at Green Bay.

“I was really hoping they’d go into something else, maybe maybe not, but never put pressure on them, never did anything like that,” said Bo Ryan.

Of course there differences between the two coaches, but there’s one big similarity.

“I want to teach first, and I learned that from a young age through him, and how you build a program. You know on the practice court, you’re constantly teaching, that’s what we are,” said Will Ryan.

There will no doubt be some that point to the last name and legacy helping the younger Ryan land a division I job with the Phoenix. Dad of course has an answer for how to handle that, and it may be best Will can receive.

“That kind of noise, seeing that I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have Facetime, I don’t have any of that stuff. I would never know what people are saying, because you know what, it doesn’t matter,” said Bo Ryan.

In the meantime the elder Ryan will have to continue watching the game from a different sideline. All while trying to avoid yelling at the computer.

“It’s about Green Bay, it’s about him, his program. It is unique to be a dad asking questions like that, but he’s going to do his things.”