MADISON, Wis (WFRV) – Kaukauna High School has never had a four-time state wrestling champion. Junior Greyson Clark is now one win away from achieving that goal. Clark won his third straight state wrestling title on Saturday in the 138-pound weight class. He got a fall over Talan Schulte from Germantown to claim his third title.

The announcers joked it might have been old hat at this point for Clayton Whiting, but watching him celebrate after winning his fourth straight state title, you could tell it means quite a lot to the young man. The Oconto Falls senior won over Ian Smith from Northwestern in the 182-pound weight class in Division II.

Continuing in Division I, in the 120-pound weight class, De Pere’s Shane Corrigan wins over Kaukauna’s Lucas Peters to take the state title.

In a thriller of a match in the Division I 145-pound weight class, Bay Port’s Jacob Ward got the escape in a match that went to three overtimes before he was able to claim his state championship.

A list of state champions from the area can be found below.